6 Free agents for the Atlanta Falcons to consider after remaining quiet at the deadline
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons opted to make the safe decision on Tuesday and not make a trade deadline move. Considering the price of the players that were moved it makes sense that Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith opted to stick with their current roster.
Chase Young was the only fit for the Falcons that was a mistake to pass on. However, the reasoning behind the Falcons staying away from Young was obvious. While the trade deadline has come and gone there are still interesting additions the Falcons could consider in free agency.
The more likely path for the Falcons is sticking with their current roster and hoping to develop their young players. Arthur Smith's stubbornness about sticking with his guys doesn't make room for a lot of in-season changes or additions.
Smith's team could use some extra help, however, when you consider that this team is 4-4 the same record as last year with a harder schedule and Marcus Mariota at quarterback. The season isn't going according to plan for Atlanta and bringing in a new face or two could be the boost that this team needs. Especially after losing Grady Jarrett and suffering a tough road loss to the Titans.