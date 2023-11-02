6 Free agents for the Atlanta Falcons to consider after remaining quiet at the deadline
By Nick Halden
1. Jason Pierre-Paul
If the Falcons want a veteran boost off the edge Jason is an interesting fit that has been a playoff boost for a number of teams. The one concern with this move is whether or not these are snaps that should be going to Arnold Ebiketie. Atlanta's best edge rusher hasn't seen the field enough and adding a veteran is only going to increase this issue.
Despite this, you have to at least consider the pass-rushing boost the veteran could give and the depth he could add to the rotation.
2. Cole Beasley
With Hodge and Jefferson both working their way further into the rotation this would simply be a depth move. Cole is the complete opposite of the receivers that Smith generally targets but the receiver has made a career as being an underneath threat that thrives going unnoticed.
Drake London and Kyle Pitts will demand all the attention and give a player like Cole the chance to make an occasional impact. The only reason Atlanta makes this move is if they believe Scotty Miller isn't going to continue to improve after his impressive touchdown catch last week. It isn't the best receiver fit on the market for Atlanta but it is worth noting.