6 Free agents for the Atlanta Falcons to consider after remaining quiet at the deadline
By Nick Halden
3. Ndamukong Suh
It is completely possible that Suh has nothing left in the tank and that is the reason the accomplished veteran is still sitting in free agency. After losing Grady Jarrett the Falcons added a defensive tackle ahead of the deadline with ties to Nielsen.
A lineman who was unable to crack the Bears rotation and doesn't have the ceiling to come close to replacing Jarrett. There isn't a player on the market the Falcons are going to be able to sign that can come close to that. However, Suh's ceiling and history suggest the lineman could be a huge addition. Plug in Suh as a rotational lineman with Campbell and Graham giving Atlanta better depth.
4. Sammy Watkins
An often-hurt veteran receiver who is interesting for the Falcons only because of the team's lack of depth at the position. Watkins has been productive in a number of locations and would be an interesting fit in Smith's offense. Much like Beasley, Watkins isn't going to be a natural fit but does offer a change of pace third down target whoever the quarterback is moving forward. Watkins isn't the best option but it is an improvement.