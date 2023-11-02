6 Free agents for the Atlanta Falcons to consider after remaining quiet at the deadline
By Nick Halden
5. Akiem Hicks
While the Falcons have slowed on targeting former Bears, perhaps they should re-consider just for Hicks. Akiem is a better option than Suh and gives Atlanta size up the middle they lost with Jarrett gone for the year. Akiem isn't going to change life for the Atlanta defense but it is an upgrade over their current rotational options.
Adding Hicks to Atlanta's defensive line makes the unit deeper and gives the team a chance to find a surprise impact player.
6. Kenny Golladay
Before the Eagles signed Julio it was clear the former Atlanta star would have been a great fit as a leader and depth option. Julio is already making an impact for Philly in that role. Despite the miss, there is another less accomplished veteran that could be a surprise contributor.
Kenny isn't close to the player he was for the Lions, however, still in what should be his prime seasons why not take a chance? Golladay could compete with Hollins and Jefferson for the second receiver role and bring in a former 1,000-yard receiver as a cheap depth piece. The move makes sense for both sides and gives much-needed depth for Atlanta.