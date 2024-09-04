6 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider working out before Week 1
By Nick Halden
1. Xavien Howard
The addition of Justin Simmons has wiped away a lot of concerns in Atlanta's secondary. After A.J. Terrell, however, which corner on Atlanta's roster do you trust in the starting lineup? Howard isn't going to be an answer this close to the season but the former Dolphin could be great depth or a surprise starting option.
Clark Phillips is Atlanta's option if Mike Hughes isn't able to live up to expectations. Nickel corner Dee Alford is facing some questions as well and could benefit from the added depth. Howard is the best option left on the market at the position.
2. Julio Jones
This isn't just about bringing back another franchise favorite who is at the end of their career. It is about adding leadership and depth to a weak position. This version of Jones isn't going to pile up yardage but he can be counted on to make a handful of impact plays.
Add in the leadership and guidance he can give to London, Pitts, Mooney, and Washington and this move is obvious. The only reason not to make is if Jones isn't unwilling to accept such a role or if this regime is unwilling to revisit the past.