6 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider working out before Week 1
By Nick Halden
3. Michael Thomas
In truth, this is a move the Falcons shouldn't make and are unlikely to consider. However, the idea of stealing a former Saints great and having him haunt New Orleans as the 4th or 5th option is too enticing to not suggest.
Yes, his best seasons are behind him but is this version of Thomas not still better than Washington or Hodge? The answer could go either way but it wouldn't hurt to take a look at the veteran and see where he is at this stage of his career.
4. Yannick Ngakoue
Why haven't the Falcons already added talent to the edge position? After losing Bralen Trice the team needed to make a move and added former Patriot Matthew Judon. While this was a great first step the team still lacks any injury depth.
Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter are both facing questions and concerns of their own. Bringing in a veteran wildcard as a 3rd down pass rusher wouldn't be the worst decision. Worst case, the Falcons waste time and the veteran has nothing left in the tank. With how little depth they have at the position it would be hard for them to do anything but improve.