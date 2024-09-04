6 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider working out before Week 1
By Nick Halden
5. Corey Davis
Obviously, Davis was not a part of the Aaron Rodgers friends and family plan in New York's receiver room. The veteran was let go by the Jets and seems an easy target for any team in need of depth. Davis is a limited player but has proven to be productive in the right situation.
Atlanta could bring in the veteran to compete with Washington for the 4th receiver role and make the position far better. After their starters the Falcons have nothing but question marks. Davis makes you feel a bit better about your depth and ceiling at the position moving forward.
6. Frank Clark
Another veteran edge rusher who didn't appear to have anything left in the tank. At this point in the offseason, this is Atlanta's only option at improving the position. You aren't going to find a pass rusher in free agency that isn't facing age, production, or health concerns. The vast majority of free agents are facing all three.
Clark has had great moments with the Chiefs and proven to be a performer in the biggest moments. It couldn't hurt to see if the veteran could find one last gasp as a situational edge rusher in Atlanta.