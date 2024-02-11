6 moves that would land the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LIX
As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, the Atlanta Falcons should get ready to make these six moves that would help them land in Super Bowl LIX next year.
2. Re-sign veterans Cordarrelle Patterson and Bud Dupree to modest deals
Cordarrelle Patterson and Bud Dupree are headed to the free-agent market yet again. The two journeyman players have jumped teams a few times now and they might have to do it again.
The Falcons should offer them a fair deal to keep them in Atlanta because they can still contribute.
Patterson, of course, brings versatility to the offense but he also is the greatest kick returner of all time and you need production in all three phases to win games.
Dupree was the leading edge rusher last season and made some flashy plays. He could be a solid rotational player if he returns for another season in Atlanta.