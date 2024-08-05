6 New faces at Atlanta Falcons training camp you may have forgotten
By Nick Halden
1. Rondale Moore
The former Cardinals receiver is in his first year with the Falcons after being swapped for Desmond Ridder in the offseason. After a shaky start, Moore has started to impress Atlanta's coaching staff and show off impressive speed.
Competing with Ray-Ray McCloud for the third receiver role Moore is a player to keep a close eye on as camp continues.
2. Nathan Rourke
The current Atlanta quarterback is a recent addition and easy to overlook as the 4th option. While his path to the roster is improbable there is a chance of a practice squad role. The only way the quarterback makes the roster is if Heinicke finds another landing spot and Atlanta is impressed enough to hand Rourke the emergency quarterback role.
Rourke is now with his 4th NFL team still fighting to make a roster. The quarterback had an impressive stint in the CFL and could earn a long look from Atlanta.
With preseason quarters to eat and Kirk Cousins likely being held out it is on table the team opts to allow Rourke to play heavy snaps to keep their veteran quarterbacks healthy. A player who has an impossible path but could be a development piece.