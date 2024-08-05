6 New faces at Atlanta Falcons training camp you may have forgotten
By Nick Halden
3. James Washington
Another recent signing who appears to have a great chance at making the final roster. Atlanta's depth chart at receiver appears to be Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Rondale Moore. This leaves the rest of the spots up for grabs and Washington's experience and recent performance should hand the veteran the inside track.
While last year was a failure with Dallas, Washington had four solid years with Pittsburgh and could bounce back with low expectations in Atlanta. Already giving Atlanta far better depth than they have had at any point in the last three years at the position.
4. Ray-Ray McCloud
Another new face at receiver and Atlanta's current starting slot receiver. While Moore will push the veteran for the job McCloud brings great value whether or not he is in the starting lineup. With the new kick-off rules in place, the Falcons needed more speed and the veteran offers this.
Along with Avery Williams, the Falcons will have a solid duo to help set up the offense. McCloud has shown great motivation to play receiver and appears to still be the starter. In an offense with Mooney, London, Pitts, and Robinson could the veteran thrive as the forgotten man?