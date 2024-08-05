6 New faces at Atlanta Falcons training camp you may have forgotten
By Nick Halden
5. Eddie Goldman
Whether Goldman counts as a new face for the Falcons is up for debate. This is the third year the team has added the veteran and yet he has never taken a snap in the regular season for Atlanta. Goldman was a solid defensive lineman the last time he was in action.
However, considering the time he has been away from the game it is going to be difficult for the veteran to win a roster spot. If he sticks around this time the Falcons are going to need a very strong camp and preseason to be able to make room for the veteran.
6. Kevin King
Another veteran who has been out of the league for an extended period of time and is attempting a comeback. The difference for King is a wide open depth chart that is allowing Mike Hughes to step back into a starting role.
This should tell you all you need to know about the team's secondary. King appears to have a real shot at making the final roster. Despite having been out of the league since 2021 the veteran is fighting his way into a depth role. Another name to keep a close eye on throughout the preseason.