6 players the Atlanta Falcons could have drafted instead of Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round and he didn't even make it to his third year before getting traded. Here are six players the team could have drafted instead.
1. Falcons could have drafted CB DaRon Bland
Originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys (Round 5, Pick 167)
DaRon Bland is coming off of an interesting season that was almost a mirror image of Trevon Diggs' boom-or-bust 2021 season.
Bland played the position with a touchdown mentality: 'Either I score a touchdown or my opponent scores a touchdown.' There is more to playing the cornerback position than just going for the big play, but when you can score touchdowns without playing an offensive snap, that is hard to turn down—especially with what we saw from our offense last year.
2. Falcons could have drafted TE Jake Ferguson
Originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys (Round 4, Pick 129)
The Dallas Cowboys found another starter in the mid-rounds in 2021. Taking over for Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson was a quality player for a high-flying Cowboys offense—even in their disappointing postseason loss where he had 93 yards and three touchdowns.
He is known for his toughness and physical attitude which would have paired nicely with Drake London and Kyle Pitts.