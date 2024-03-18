6 players the Atlanta Falcons could have drafted instead of Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round and he didn't even make it to his third year before getting traded. Here are six players the team could have drafted instead.
3. Falcons could have drafted RB Kyren Williams
Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams (Round 5, Pick 164)
While the Falcons drafted Tyler Allgeier in this same draft, Kyren Williams would have been nice too—particularly now that Zac Robinson is the offensive coordinator.
Kyren Williams is coming off of a fantastic season for the Rams. He managed to put up over 1,000 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns despite missing five games, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl. Williams would have been a great piece for an already talented offense.
4. Falcons could have drafted CB Tariq Woolen
Originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks (Round 5, Pick 153)
Tariq Woolen came into the league as a toolsy cornerback who would take time to develop. While the first part was true, the second part wasn't.
Woolen lit the league on fire and found himself in the mix for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. While it ultimately went to Sauce Gardner, you cannot deny the value that the Seahawks got in round five.