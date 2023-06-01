6 Players who are rising stars for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
It isn't often that you have a player who has yet to play a single snap in the NFL who is also a rising star—if not a star already. But the Atlanta Falcons have had two of those players in the past few years, the first of which will be named on this list later.
Bijan Robinson can do it all; he is an exceptional talent as both a running back and wide receiver. We have all seen the crazy highlights during his days at Texas of him taking a handoff and making defenders look foolish, but even if he wasn't a running back, he could still be one of the best receivers the NFL has.
His talents are to the level that we can already call him a rising star prior to him taking a snap.