6 Players who are rising stars for the Atlanta Falcons
4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts came into the NFL with some lofty expectations and, for the most part, he delivered on those expectations as a rookie. However, in his second year, he found out what life was like without a quarterback.
At Florida he had Kyle Trask, as an NFL rookie he had Matt Ryan, and as an NFL sophomore he had Marcus Mariota. College Kyle Trask and NFL Matt Ryan are on a whole different level than NFL Marcus Mariota.
He is an extreme talent that has all the potential in the world. Pitts will be a great player in this league, no doubt about it. Hopefully, he will be fully healthy for the regular season and Ridder will be able to throw the ball in the immediate area. If those two things happen, then the 'rising' tag will be removed in the blink of an eye.