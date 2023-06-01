6 Players who are rising stars for the Atlanta Falcons
5. Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Atlanta Falcons
It isn't often that you can point at a defensive lineman who has zero career sacks in his two-year NFL career and label him a rising star, but that is what can be done with the Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle, Ta'Quon Graham.
Graham is another player coming off of a serious injury but there is no reason to think he cannot make a full recovery.
Coming off of an underrated second season, TQ should be able to take the next step to become an unstoppable force on the inside. His stats weren't anything to write home for but he passed much of the eye test as his impact on the defense extended far beyond the stat sheet. The defense even somehow looked even worse following his season-ending injury.
Watch out for him in 2023 now that he doesn't just have Grady Jarrett next to him. Playing with all those veterans will only make him better.