6 pros and cons of firing Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been on the hot seat, according to fans and media. Here are the pros and cons of firing the third year head coach.
It isn't difficult to find a bitter opinion of Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. Whether you look at the fantasy football community or the Falcons community, you will find some hatred towards the head coach.
Some of it is justifiable while some of it is not. As with everything, there are two sides to this discussion.
On one hand, he is leading a team that is still in the playoff hunt and that has improved each year (even if it has been marginally). On the other hand, you have a head coach who was supposed to lead a consistently dominant offense, and that has been anything but the case.
No matter what side you are on, you have to see the other side of the coin. There are pros and there are cons to each rationale.
According to reports, the Falcons aren't going to fire Smith at the season's end. Something dramatic would have to happen.
But let's still look at what the pros and cons would be if the Falcons were to fire Arthur Smith.