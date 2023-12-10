6 pros and cons of firing Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been on the hot seat, according to fans and media. Here are the pros and cons of firing the third year head coach.
Pro: You potentially find yourself a dominate head coach
Right now, it looks like Arthur Smith isn't ever going to find himself in the Andy Reid tier. While there is still time, I don't think I am going out on a limb by saying that
Just under three years with Smith as the head coach and you have yet to find yourself with 31 points in a game. For an offensive-focused coach, that is not a good look.
Would the Falcons look for an offensive or defensive-minded head coach? Who knows, but with a new coach comes new hope. You might find yourself with the next Andy Reid or Bill Belichick, you just never know.
The way things are trending right now, Smith is not going to be considered by anyone as some mastermind on offense.