6 pros and cons of firing Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been on the hot seat, according to fans and media. Here are the pros and cons of firing the third year head coach.
Pro: A new head coach could bring consistency
One of the things that Arthur Smith has failed to do is bring consistent success. It has been two games up, three games down. The rollercoaster has been nauseating.
Consistency is another marker of a great football team. While the Falcons are in the race for the playoffs, they are only in the race because the three other teams are in the same position they are in.
A new head coach could bring consistency. They could eliminate those brutal three-game losing streaks that we have become so accustomed to. They could bring more consistent success from both sides of the ball.
These three-game lapses that the Falcons have endured under Arthur Smith have become so old. Yes, he has had to overcome talent deficiencies in years past but when the team plays well for two weeks and then falls off a cliff, that is a big red flag.