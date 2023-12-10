6 pros and cons of firing Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been on the hot seat, according to fans and media. Here are the pros and cons of firing the third year head coach.
Con: The foundation of the team is destroyed
While players are usually the ones who get credit for being the foundation of a franchise, head coaches are also a big part.
Firing a head coach means you aren't satisfied with how things are being built. Bringing in a new head coach means that you will be bringing in more new players, new assistant coaches, and a new scheme.
All of the players will have to learn a new language, a new routine, and new faces. All of this learning takes away from learning on the field and that usually results in subpar play on the field.
While Terry Fontenot would likely stay, the whole foundation would be upheaved. Fontenot would have to learn how his new coach wants his team built. Everything the team has become familiar with would be gone.
Would it be worth it in the long run? Who knows. It is a complicated question and one that only hindsight would be able to answer.