6 Teams the Falcons will be contending with for final four playoff spots
By Nick Halden
Looking at the potential NFC playoff field, it becomes clear the teams that will be contending with the Falcons for the final four playoff spots. Go ahead and lock away three playoff spots for the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers.
These three teams are the class of the NFC and have no reason to believe they have been dethroned. It is the rest of the field Atlanta must look to surpass if they hope to end a playoff drought that has gone on since 2017.
Looking at the rosters there are six clear threats that Atlanta will be competing with for one of the final playoff spots. Starting with the obvious divisional threat.
1. Tampa Bay Bucs
Simply by being in the worst division in the conference one of these two teams gets to host a playoff game. Tampa is coming off an impressive season that ended in round two after a first-round upset of the Eagles. Tampa is Atlanta's only competition in the division and the biggest roadblock to a playoff return.
Baker Mayfield and this team will have the advantage of continuity. Atlanta is starting the season with a rough slate and a new quarterback and coaching staff. Not letting Tampa run and hide with the division lead in the first five weeks of the season could be what defines the year for the Falcons.