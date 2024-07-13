6 Teams the Falcons will be contending with for final four playoff spots
By Nick Halden
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Atlanta doesn't have to wait long to find out if they are in the Eagles' class this season. Week two features a road matchup for Atlanta on Monday Night Football in one of the most hostile stadiums in the league. If the Falcons can pull off the upset and take care of the Steelers in week one all the pressure will be off a short week that leads into taking on the defending champs.
The probability of this all depends on which version of the Eagles shows up in 2024. The version that ended the year unable to guard anyone and Jalen Hurts unable to handle pressure. Or the team that ended 2022 in an epic Super Bowl showdown with the Chiefs and carried that into the start of last season.
Philly had full control of the division and choked away the lead to Dallas losing to underwhelming teams. Overlooking the Eagles would be a mistake, however, this is a motivated group that again has the advantage of continuity and understanding the intensity it takes to get where they want to go.
Week two is going to be very telling for both teams in how far they each have to go to reach their potential.