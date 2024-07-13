6 Teams the Falcons will be contending with for final four playoff spots
By Nick Halden
3. Green Bay Packers
Is it fair to question a team that blew the Dallas Cowboys off the field in their stadium? The answer lies in the fact that it is the same team that struggled to start the year losing to Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder. The Packers and Jordan Love deserve credit for getting hot and playing their best football at the right time.
However, they shouldn't be the favorites in their own division and have some obvious concerns. Jordan Love is likely somewhere in between the star we watched finish the season and the average quarterback he was to begin the year.
Is that good enough to elevate this team to playoff contention? In the NFC the answer is likely yes, though there is some reason for trepidation. Love still needs to go out and prove he can be an above-average starter for a full season.
Until that happens you can't put the Packers in as a playoff lock. Considering the talent joining their division this team could take a step back if second-half Love doesn't show up. The addition of Josh Jacobs and another year of growth for your young players suggests they will be firmly in the mix.