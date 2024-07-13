6 Teams the Falcons will be contending with for final four playoff spots
By Nick Halden
5. Chicago Bears
This division truly has an argument as the deepest group in football. You have the Detroit Lions who are almost universally considered a lock into the 2024 playoffs. This leaves you with the Packers, Bears, and Vikings who all have reason to feel they greatly improved this offseason.
Chicago is in an interesting spot having moved off Justin Fields and bringing in the first overall pick Caleb Williams. While Chicago did hold the first overall pick for a reason there are still so many building blocks already on the roster in a weak conference.
If Williams is anything close to expectations this is a team that will contend for a wildcard spot. Caleb is going to be given Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift as his primary weapons. If healthy this team has the makings of winning somewhere between 8-10 games. More than enough to keep them in contention late into the year. While there are questions about the defense and offensive line the firepower is too exciting to overlook entirely.
Chicago simply needs to keep Williams upright consistently enough to find his targets and this is a borderline playoff team in 2024.