6 Underrated Atlanta Falcons players who could make a massive impact next season
By Nick Halden
5. Arnold Ebiketie
Atlanta's best pass rusher in 2023 didn't start the year in the rotation. Ebiketie worked his way into a role throughout the season and led the team in sacks. If the Falcons draft a pass rusher as expected it should be a rookie and Ebiketie starting.
Yes, there are concerns with finishing tackles but these should be below the concern of being unable to get to the quarterback. With regular snaps, there is no reason to believe that Ebiketie cannot put up double-digit sacks in the 2024 season. Atlanta needs to give him a chance to start and see if he will improve as a run defender and tackler with increased snaps.
6.DeMarcco Hellams
Hellams went from a late-round draft pick fighting for a roster spot to displacing starter Richie Grant by the end of the year. While this isn't a great accomplishment considering Grant's level of play, it was still a great development. With a full NFL offseason and the ability to compete for the starting job how will Hellams look? Expect the Falcons to add to the position in the draft or a veteran to come in and compete.
Still, Hellams should be the favorite to land the starting job for a player who would be a bargain as a starter.