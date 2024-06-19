6 Veteran free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling this summer
By Nick Halden
1. Justin Houston
The Atlanta Falcons seem content with drafting Bralen Trice, losing Calais Campbell, and rolling into the 2024 season with their current pass rush. This is confounding when your starting options are Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter.
Carter has extensively proven he isn't a consistent threat to the quarterback. Ebiketie has shown an impressive ability to get into the backfield but has obvious concerns in his game. Your current backup option is Trice.
Justin Houston is one season removed from being a great pass-rushing asset. Giving the veteran the chance to return to his home state is a wise low-risk move for Atlanta.
2. Xavien Howard
How much do the Falcons trust Clark Phillips and Dee Alford? The next two months and the team's moves or lack thereof will answer this question. Howard would be a great addition that gives you the chance to find a reliable veteran to pair with A.J. Terrell.
Put Phillips on the inside and allow Alford to serve as depth. This allows you the chance to move on from Mike Hughes and feel far better about your depth at the position. Even if it isn't Howard, there are a myriad of cheap veteran options in free agency that would fit in Atlanta.