6 Veteran free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling this summer
By Nick Halden
5. Jamal Adams
It is as if the Falcons were content fixing the offense, coaching staff, and giving all of the rest of their attention to the defensive line. All moves that are greatly appreciated but ignore secondary depth and help rushing the passer. Adams could serve as a bit of both if the Falcons want to take a fun gamble on the former star player.
Adams' career went sideways with Seattle and the veteran is still searching for a landing spot. Allow him to come in and compete with Hellams and consider his fit as an occasional pass rusher. Atlanta can offer Adams the chance to win a contributing role. Something that should help the veteran accept a contract Atlanta can easily move on from if it doesn't prove to be a fit.
6. Shaq Leonard
Leonard seemed to be unable to move and completely out of place after joining Philly. Any role the veteran gets must be earned. For Atlanta, it is a potential fit only as a cheap depth option and would be to allow them to move pieces around a bit.
Kaden Elliss had 7.0 sacks the year before joining Atlanta. In a desperate pass rush situation could the team consider moving him outside? Put Elliss on the outside and allow both Andersen and Landman to win starting roles. Leonard could be signed as cheap depth.
It is an odd idea but one that makes a level of sense when you consider Atlanta's desperation at the position. Give Elliss a chance as a pass rusher early this season, at worst you can transition him back into his former role.