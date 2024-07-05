6 Veteran players the Falcons could cut during 2024 camp
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
Heinicke needs to show the Atlanta Falcons he is the far better option than Michael Penix Jr. early in camp. If the two players are anywhere close Atlanta would be wise to cut the veteran. It's not based on cap space but on having Penix as your clear backup.
Putting the rookie in that role allows you to go out and add a project quarterback in the third position. Whether it is a veteran who hasn't gotten the right chance or a young player you want to attempt to develop. Heinicke is a known quantity and that works both for and against the veteran here.
2. Mike Hughes
It isn't difficult to make the case why Hughes could be cut early on as we near the season. Hughes' ability as both a corner and return man hurt Atlanta consistently last season. If Dee Alford is anything close to capable the team could opt to move on.
There are a myriad of interesting options still sitting in free agency as well. Players with a history of playing at a much higher level than Hughes. If Atlanta has any concerns in camp it would be an easy cut. Mike Hughes' roster spot is very much in question throughout camp and the preseason.