6 Veteran players the Falcons could cut during 2024 camp
By Nick Halden
5. Kevin King
Atlanta signing Kevin King was a bit surprising when you consider how long it has been since King was an expected contributor. With Atlanta's depth chart, it isn't impossible King makes the team but it is a long shot.
He is more likely to be a camp cut than to win a contributing role in the secondary. King's entire career was spent with Green Bay and seems unlikely to continue.
6. Richie Grant
Grant isn't a veteran but it does feel as if he has been a part of this defense for far too long. Grant getting beat out by a late-round rookie in the middle of last season spelled the end of his time in Atlanta.
Unless the Falcons greatly value having depth they hope will never start it seems the team is going to move on. Hellams is unproven and keeping Grant until they see the second year player in camp could be wise. Considering his starting experience it is also possible they opt to keep the safety as injury depth. Regardless, Grant's role on this team is going to be altered and this could mean the team cutting the safety and moving on.