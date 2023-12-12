7 familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire as head coach
If Arthur Smith ends up getting fired, here are seven familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire to be their new head coach
2. Raheem Morris
I still strongly believe that the Atlanta Falcons should have given more consideration to naming Raheem Morris as the permanent head coach after the 2020 season.
Morris took over for Dan Quinn when Quinn was fired. He immediately changed the aura of the team and they came out firing. He is an excellent coach who has experience on both sides of the ball.
He went on to be the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and helped guide them to a Super Bowl. He has been in the position ever since and has not garnered enough attention through each head coaching cycle.