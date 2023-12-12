7 familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire as head coach
If Arthur Smith ends up getting fired, here are seven familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire to be their new head coach
3. Jeff Ulbrich
I have been saying it for years: Jeff Ulbrich is such an underrated coach. After spending some time splitting defensive playcalling with Raheem Morris, Ulbrich took his talents to the New York Jets and completely flipped that defense around.
He took them from being one of the worst to one of the best. We saw it a week ago, his defense continues to play hard despite their offense being completely awful—at least until Sunday.
There is something to be said about how he has rallied his defense. He will find himself with a head coaching job soon and if the Falcons are looking for one then they should take a long look at Ulbrich.