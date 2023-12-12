7 familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire as head coach
If Arthur Smith ends up getting fired, here are seven familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire to be their new head coach
4. Mike LaFleur
The Atlanta Falcons had an all-star coaching staff in 2016,.. and they lost all of them. Mike LaFleur was one of those guys.
The brother of current Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been able to lead his Rams offense to some good numbers. While Sean McVay deserves a lot of credit for their offensive success, LaFleur should not be overlooked.
His brother has had a lot of success in Green Bay so there is no reason to think that he couldn't have success as the head man.