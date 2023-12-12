7 familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire as head coach
If Arthur Smith ends up getting fired, here are seven familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire to be their new head coach
5. Dan Quinn
I might get punched in the face for this one but at least hear me out. Hiring Dan Quinn again isn't the worst idea in the world.
Quinn took the Falcons to the Super Bowl but then his words fell on deaf ears over the succeeding seasons. But this Falcons team is completely different and has a lot of players who have never been led by Quinn.
Dan Quinn has also reinvented himself. He took a year off and completely changed his scheme. Now he plays a lot more man-to-man rather than the bland cover 3 he was known for.
While I am not saying this would be the best option, I don't think it is that bad of an idea. I'll just leave it at that.