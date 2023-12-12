Blogging Dirty
FanSided

7 familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire as head coach

If Arthur Smith ends up getting fired, here are seven familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire to be their new head coach

By Grayson Freestone

Colorado v Utah
Colorado v Utah / Chris Gardner/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 7
Next

7. Deion Sanders

Primetime would be a revered hire in Atlanta. The Falcons legend has taken college football by storm and it has been fun to watch.

While Colorado went through a rough patch to end their season, you could still see the impact Sanders had on that team. It is hard to find a coach who players love more than Deion.

His style of coaching is impossible not to like. Who knows what the NFL thinks of him but if there was a franchise that were to hire him, it would be the Falcons. Plus, then maybe they could bring in both of his talented sons.

Next. 6 pros/cons firing Smith. 6 pros and cons of firing Arthur Smith. dark

Home/Atlanta Falcons News