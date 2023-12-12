7 familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire as head coach
If Arthur Smith ends up getting fired, here are seven familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire to be their new head coach
7. Deion Sanders
Primetime would be a revered hire in Atlanta. The Falcons legend has taken college football by storm and it has been fun to watch.
While Colorado went through a rough patch to end their season, you could still see the impact Sanders had on that team. It is hard to find a coach who players love more than Deion.
His style of coaching is impossible not to like. Who knows what the NFL thinks of him but if there was a franchise that were to hire him, it would be the Falcons. Plus, then maybe they could bring in both of his talented sons.