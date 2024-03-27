7 Former Atlanta Falcons still searching for new landing spots
By Nick Halden
3. Calais Campbell
If Calais Campbell wants to return to the Atlanta Falcons the team will find a way to make the needed cap space. Despite his age, Campbell is still playing at such a high level and is a well-respected leader in the locker room. Give Campbell another season in Atlanta with a capable quarterback and the results will be far better.
However, considering how upset Campbell appeared to be at the end of the season a team change or retirement are both on the table. Campbell signing a cheap deal with a Super Bowl contender could be the path he chooses. Still, Atlanta should stay in contact and attempt to bring back the veteran.
4. Scotty Miller
Scotty Miller kept up his end of the bargain in Atlanta getting open deep multiple times in the 2023 season. Unfortunately for Miller his quarterback was never able to find him on these potential big plays. Miller still had an impact but not enough for Atlanta to bring him back already having three undersized speed options on the roster.
Miller shouldn't have any problem finding a new landing spot as a depth receiver. His years with Tom Brady and the potential speed he brings will continue to employ him.