7 Former Atlanta Falcons still searching for new landing spots
By Nick Halden
5. Logan Woodside
Logan Woodside should find work this offseason competing for the third quarterback role. Woodside had some great moments in the preseason but struggled in his one regular season chance. Atlanta isn't going to consider bringing Woodside back considering how he plays the position.
They would be far wiser to draft a quarterback for the third role and keep Taylor Heinicke. They could also draft a quarterback and cut Heinicke bringing in another veteran option like Tannehill or Wentz.
Regardless of how the position plays out, it is hard to see a scenario where Logan Woodside returns to Atlanta.
6. Bud Dupree
The Falcons should cut Lorenzo Carter and bring back Bud Dupree. Dupree is the better pass rusher and can offer more to Atlanta's first-round pick who is expected to be an edge rusher. Atlanta should draft an edge 8th overall and pair that player opposite Arnold Ebiketie with Bud Dupree returning in a veteran rotational role.
7. MyCole Pruitt
Pruitt was brought back due to the late-season chemistry he showed with starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. With Desmond now in Arizona there isn't a reason for the tight-end to return. The position is full for Atlanta and Pruitt is no longer a fit.