7 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 4
By Nick Halden
1. Yannick Ngakoue
Update: Baltimore Ravens re-signed Yannick Ngakoue 09/23
How much more do the Atlanta Falcons need to see from Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter before they make a change? You would need to combine the two players skillsets to have anything close to a capable pass rusher. Ebiketie can get in position to make a play but is often unable to finish the tackle or is a step short of getting the quarterback to the ground.
Lorenzo Carter doesn't have this problem as the edge rusher is never in a position to make a big play in the first place. Sunday night against the Kansas City struggling left tackle the Falcons should have been able to register pressure from the left side. Yet again it was Matthew Judon against the world when it came to getting to the quarterback.
There aren't any edge rushers in free agency that don't come with concerns but it is hard to believe signing the veteran does anything but make Atlanta better. Bringing in Ngakoue helps the Falcons have at least a fighting chance of finding another capable rotational edge rusher. It is time to admit defeat with Carter and Ebiketie. This means bringing in someone who has a chance to support Judon.