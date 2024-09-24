7 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 4
By Nick Halden
2. Julio Jones
Arthur Blank inducted himself into the Falcons Ring of Honor and franchise quarterback Matt Ryan will soon follow. The only Atlanta great who is missing is Julio Jones. Whether it is for a retirement and inducting the receiver in or simply for a farewell tour the Falcons should be reaching out to Julio Jones.
Yes, the receivers have been great but there have been issues that a veteran could help clean up. Kirk Cousins and Julio Jones as the offensive leaders for this group would be a win for the Falcons. Even if Jones isn't going to take the field there is still value in his presence.
Perhaps the Falcons want to turn the page on the past and simply look ahead at what they are attempting to build now. While this is understandable it ignores the potential value of bringing in a player who meant so much to this franchise.
Jones still searching for a landing spot at this point in the season speaks to how quickly his career has changed and the fact we may be at the end of the road. A sad ending for a franchise legend who deserved far better.