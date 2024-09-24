7 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 4
By Nick Halden
3. Frank Clark
The veteran edge rushers had 5.0 sacks in the 2022 season with the Chiefs before failing with Seattle and Denver the next season. It has been two years since Clark was a productive edge rusher and there may not be anything left in the tank.
However, it is important to yet again, point out the Falcons aren't going to find a perfect fit at edge rusher at this point in the season. The hope is simply finding a player capable of giving Judon more support than Carter or Ebiketie have shown themselves capable of. Perhaps Clark would prove to be that piece.
4. Rasheem Green
Another failing edge rusher who still has more impressive recent production than Lorenzo Carter. Carter's inability to get to the quarterback is easily beaten by a handful of current free agents. This isn't as much a compliment to the current unemployed options as it is an indictment on just how poorly Carter has played off the edge for Atlanta.
The only value in continuing to put Carter on the field is his ability to set the edge and playing the run. There isn't any reason to believe Carter will suddenly be able to get to the quarterback.