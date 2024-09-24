7 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 4
By Nick Halden
5. Mason Cole
This move depends entirely on the health of Drew Dalman headed into three pivotal divisional matchups. If the Falcons believe Dalman isn't going to be healthy the team needs to make a move at the position. Atlanta's run scheme and pass protection both greatly suffered without their starting center. Kansas City took advantage of the injuries, and the Falcons were unable to protect Kirk Cousins.
Storm Norton proved himself capable on the outside but Atlanta cannot have questions in the interior.
5. Ryan Tannehill
The veteran quarterback is likely going to wait for an injury to give him a chance at starting. As we've seen with Malik Willis this season or Joe Flacco last year it takes simply the right chance and a hot start to completely flip perception.
However, with Atlanta's pass protection struggles you can't have too much depth behind Cousins. Let Tannehill come in and help develop Michael Penix Jr. and be another veteran voice in the room. If the quarterback is willing to take the emergency quarterback role what do you have to lose? While it seems more likely Tannehill waits for his chance it is a move worth exploring.