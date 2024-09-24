7 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 4
By Nick Halden
6. Michael Thomas
As much as Atlanta Falcons fans might dislike Thomas and hate New Orleans the receiver was put in a bad position. His high usage rate took a toll on his body and the Saints clocked out after the veteran continually struggled with injuries. A sad ending for a franchise player who the Saints put in this position in the first place.
With the Saints looming on Sunday, it would be a great time to bring in extra receiver depth. Much the same as the Julio Jones suggestion you bring in veteran leadership to a young position group and offer depth with a bit more upside.
7. Justin Houston
It seems likely Justin Houston is at the end of his career and is now unable to get to the quarterback. Still, in the position the Falcons are in what harm could the move do? It is hard to imagine any edge being worse than Atlanta's current options outside of Matthew Judon.
The veteran has had a great career and should be given one last chance to prove he has something left. With 112.0 career sacks and last having a productive season in 2022 there is reason to hope Atlanta could find value in Houston as a rotational pass rusher.