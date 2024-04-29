7 free agents who make perfect sense for Atlanta Falcons after 2024 NFL Draft
By Nick Halden
1. Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons isn't the player he once was but still would be an upgrade and a starter for the current roster. Simmons would be a great starting option based on the fact your other options are Richie Grant or Hellams. Hellams showed some promise but not enough to prevent the team from improving the position if given the chance.
2. Julio Jones
This doesn't have to be to give Jones a spot on the roster if the receiver isn't going to find a job do the same thing you just did for Ryan. Allow Jones to sign a one-day contract and retire in the jersey that he helped make fun in the 2010s.
On the flip side if Jones wants to attempt to earn a roster spot as a veteran leader it is a potential fit. Julio isn't the player he once was but could still be productive as the 4th or 5th option.
3. Michael Thomas
A chance to steal from the Saints and bring in a player that haunted the Falcons with one single route for so long. Thomas hasn't been that player in a very long time but as a cheap depth piece the Falcons could do far worse. Bring Thomas in to compete with Rondale Moore for the third receiver role behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney.