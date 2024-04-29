7 free agents who make perfect sense for Atlanta Falcons after 2024 NFL Draft
By Nick Halden
4. Calais Campbell
Yes, this position is already extremely crowded, however, Campbell is still a clear upgrade and gives you another potential edge rusher. Campbell can play inside or come off the edge and that is a skill set the Falcons could use despite all of the attention on the defensive line during the draft.
Give Campbell the ability to come back in his own timeframe. If his production is the same level as last season there will always be a spot for the accomplished veteran.
5. Stephon Gilmore
Every time you write off the former star corner he finds a way to reinvent himself and his career. That isn't to say Gilmore is the player he once was but like the rest of the players on this list, there is potential value with the right fit. Give Stephon credit for his impressive career one that has earned him a chance to come in and compete with Dee Alford and Mike Hughes for a contributing role.
It is hard to believe even at this point in his career, Gilmore won't prove to be an upgrade over Mike Hughes as a depth piece at the very least.