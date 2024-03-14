7 Georgia Bulldogs the Atlanta Falcons should consider drafting
By Nick Halden
4. Javon Bullard
The Atlanta Falcons have already spent big money on the safety position in Jessie Bates. While every dollar has been well spent thus far it is still a reason to look for a bargain opposite of Bates. Hellams showed enough to be given a chance to win the starting role.
Draft Javon Bullard and allow the two SEC stars to go at it in training camp and preseason to win the role. Whichever player is unable to transition into the role would be valuable depth for this roster. Of all the potential Georgia Bulldogs to land in Atlanta this pick makes the most sense and fits the roster needs the most.
5. Arian Smith
If Arian Smith is drafted he will be a day-three pick. The receiver had very few great moments with Georgia never living up to expectations. However, his explosive ability and speed are far too tempting not to consider at least bringing into camp for a depth role.
Atlanta doesn't have a 7th round pick making this a fit only if Smith somehow improves his draft stock or they sign him as an undrafted free agent. The latter is the most likely and should be heavily considered.