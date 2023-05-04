7 Highlights that prove the Falcons made right pick with Bijan Robinson
2 of 4
Highlight #2 of the Atlanta Falcons' new RB, Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons got themselves a running back who can do it all and he shows it right here. He goes out on a route, quickly turns around to catch the ball, then quickly turns back around, makes a defender look foolish, and immediately hits full speed and outruns a defender for a touchdown.
Bijan plays at a pace you just don't see from anyone else and it shows up in that highlight.
Highlight #3 of the Atlanta Falcons' new RB, Bijan Robinson
Do I even need to say anything? He spins out of a tackle, jukes a defender who takes out his own teammate, then stiff-arms two guys. Not to mention, the play wasn't even supposed to go that way, he did that all on his own—something he commonly does.