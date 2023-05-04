7 Highlights that prove the Falcons made right pick with Bijan Robinson
Highlight #4 of the Atlanta Falcons' new RB, Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson, on this run, blows Quinn Ewers' (Texas' QB) mind, look at him standing in the background with his hands on his head.
It was the cut that left Ewers' stunned, and for good reason. After bouncing around on the play side, he has the vision to bounce his run to the other side while making guys miss then puts the next defender on skates.
Highlight #5 of the Atlanta Falcons' new RB, Bijan Robinson
I love all of these highlights, but this one might be my favorite. The way he is able to dance his way around the second level of the defense is magical. Then, much like most of his runs, he finishes it off with one final nasty juke before hitting the accelerator.