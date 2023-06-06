7 Players the Atlanta Falcons could trade for before the season
2. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
The Atlanta Falcons are certainly one of the top suitors for a wide receiver who is the odd man out in New York.
The Jets did everything they could to convince Aaron Rodgers to join them and that included signing two of his favorite wide receivers—Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. All of a sudden, Davis, who is a talented WR, is buried.
That is why there has been talk about NY trading or just outright dropping him. Arthur Smith helped him realize his full potential in Tennessee, so he seems like a perfect candidate to be brought in as a number-two WR.
3. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
The Falcons have prioritized bringing in height on their offense and Courtland Sutton has more than enough of it at six-foot-four.
The Broncos have been back and forth when it comes to their intentions with their wide receivers. They have admitted that they would listen to offers for Sutton and the Falcons would be smart to make an offer to help out Drake London.