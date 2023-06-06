7 Players the Atlanta Falcons could trade for before the season
4. Chase Young, DE, Washington Commanders
The Commanders elected to decline the fifth-year option on Chase Young's rookie contract. Due to injury, he has been a huge disappointment after winning defensive rookie of the year, so Washington might be willing to move him while they can.
Declined fifth-year options are always a breeding ground for trades. The Falcons picked up Jeff Okudah who was almost certainly not going to have the fifth-year option picked up by the Lions, so why not make it two-for-two by trading for the other top defensive prospect in 2020 with Chase Young?
5. Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens thought they were picking up their Deion Jones when they drafted Patrick Queen, but Queen has never amounted to much. He is yet another player who had his fifth-year option declined.
The Falcons might be looking to pick up insurance and/or talent at the linebacker position. Queen wouldn't cost much and could be worth the roll of the dice.