7 Players the Atlanta Falcons could trade for before the season
6. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Arizona Cardinals
Much like the last two trade targets, the last two are players who have had their fifth-year options declined. Isaiah Simmons is a player that the previous regime was rumored to have a lot of interest in during the 2020 NFL Draft, so perhaps some of that interest has carried over for the Atlanta Falcons.
Isaiah Simmons is a phenomenal athlete who can do anything. Terry Fontenot has been bringing in versatile players all over the roster and Simmons would only add to that. I could see Ryan Nielsen being interested in the former Clemson Tiger who can play linebacker, corner, safety, and some edge rusher.
7. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Jordyn Brooks has been an up-and-down player for the Seahawks since they drafted him. They declined his option and brought back Bobby Wagner, so they might be willing to trade away the talented linebacker.
Brooks has 345 tackles over the past two seasons. He could come in and help take some pressure off of Troy Andersen right away.