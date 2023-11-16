7 players who could be playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons
With just seven games remaining, here are seven Atlanta Falcons who could be playing in their final games with the team
4 of 7
4. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB
This one is sad, very sad. Every Falcons fan loves Cordarrelle Patterson because of his attitude both on and off the field. No player is as loyal to this team as Patterson.
The unfortunate thing is that Patterson is in the final year of his contract and is currently a third-string RB for this offense. While he provides positional flexibility and is a threat on special teams, he doesn't get much playing time anymore.
The only hope for his return is if he is willing to take an even more team-friendly contract than the one he signed in 2022.